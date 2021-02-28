Antoine Griezmann had become one of the immovable pieces in Ronald Koeman’s eleven. So much so that until now he had never chained two games as a substitute. But since the game against Cádiz (1-1) of LaLiga, where the team ended up losing two points due to an alarming lack of effectiveness, publicly denounced by the coach, who the French international has disappeared from the gala eleven.

The first was last Wednesday against Elche at the Camp Nou, in the postponed match of the first round. However, the argument that Koeman had decided to give him rest was more than plausible: Griezmann was one of the players who accumulated the most minutes on his legs. Nevertheless, His absence in this Saturday’s game against Sevilla has indeed set off all the alarms at Can Barça. The Frenchman did not even play for a single minute, falling behind players like Dembélé, Braithwaite or the young Ilaix Moriba. It was a game that was vital for Barça’s league aspirations and against a very demanding rival that the Catalans knew how to resolve without their presence.

This time Koeman attributed Griezmann’s absence to a tactical issue, clarifying that it was not any kind of warning for the player. “It is not a message. The point is that we have decided to change the system and put Dembélé on top. We needed someone faster than Leo upstairs. It was a system change“, pointed out the Barça coach. Meanwhile, The Frenchman, despite his zero minutes in the game against Sevilla, showed happiness for the team’s victory through his Twitter account with a “Win, win, win (Victory, victory, victory)”, followed by two hearts with the colors of Barça.

Griezmann’s absence clearly marks a before and after of his disastrous matches against PSG (1-4) and Cádiz (1-1), where his offensive contribution was nil. Koeman, who has been very critical of his men for the lack of efficiency against goal, has been forced to make a decision to shake up the team. The French forward is one of the men who has dropped the most in his scoring average this February, after a particularly fruitful January. This evident decrease in performance of Griezmann has ended up paying with the substitution.

In fact, The last time Griezmann was on track for two games in a row as a substitute dates back eight months ago, with Quique Setién in command: he started on the bench against Celta (2-2) and repeated against Atlético de Madrid (2-2), with the aggravating circumstance that the match against Atléticos jumped onto the field in the 90th minute.