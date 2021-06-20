Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French international striker Antoine Griezmann revealed, in an exclusive interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, that he intends to leave for the United States of America after the expiration of his contract with Barca in order to play in the American League, which he hopes to win one day.

Griezmann has been playing for the Catalan club for two years and he still has 3 more years left on his contract, which expires in June 2024. This French star is considered one of the most admirers of sports in the United States, especially basketball, who sometimes attends some of its important matches.

Griezmann said: My wish is to go to the United States at the age of 32 or 33, but I must maintain my level throughout this period, and then I think that the moment will be appropriate to leave to play in the American League, I love this country, its culture, customs and traditions, and the basketball league in it. He commented, “I hope to retire there, but I am in my best condition, and not after I finish as a player in Europe, and my feet are not strong for my load. I want to be ready at that time to play at the highest level and win the American League.”

Apart from his desire to play in the American League, Griezmann dreams of his country winning the European Championship “Euro 2020”, after he succeeded in winning the World Cup in Russia 2018. Griezmann also hopes to play the Olympic Games that will be held in France in three years, and that He wins it, while Sylvain Ripoll, coach of the French Olympic team, is still choosing his list that will participate in the Tokyo round this year, and he has the right to choose three players over 23 years old on this list.

When Griezmann was asked about the Tokyo Games and whether he would like to play in it, he said: Of course I want very much.. This is one of my most important goals.. Can you imagine the importance of wearing the French national team shirt in a tournament that the whole world is watching? Talking about it makes me feel a shiver running through my body… How great is the defense of the nation’s flag.