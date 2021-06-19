Eight days of Eurocopa have needed LaLiga players to drill a goal. Eight days, almost two days to add a goal to his locker. Today, June 19, in the first game of the last day of the second day, the first goal has entered. Work of Griezmann, who saved the furniture of France. The Gauls drew 1-1 against Hungary in Budapest.
France is the great favorite, but they do not live on names or calls and the pressure of the full stadium, as well as the effective Hungarian counterattacks put the team led by Deschamps against the hides. They dominated in the first half, but forgave again and again against Gulácsi’s goal. It did not Fiola, who culminated a counter at the edge of the break.
The referee added five minutes due to the hydration break and Szalai’s heat stroke, which gave the scare of the day due to dizziness and had to leave the pitch in minute 20. Two minutes after 45 when the Hungarians launched One counter, Fiola came down the right wing and fired hard at the near post. LLoris could not prevent the ball from sneaking into the goal and the Hungarians will go into halftime with the score in favor.
France came out determined to come back in the second half, but after a few very incisive first minutes, they faded. Deschamps wanted to change and He brought out Dembélé to provide spark and solutions. The Frenchman dazzled and exploded a ball on the post.
The French goal came when no one expected it. After the hour of the game, a ball hit Mbappé and managed to control within the area. The Paris Saint-Germain winger stopped, dribbled and centered the heart of the small area. Orban cleared and Griezmann arrived in the second row to beat at pleasure. France goal, Barcelona goal, first goal by a LaLiga player. The match ended without the score moving again, with a tie at 1 and France with many possibilities of qualifying for the round of 16.
