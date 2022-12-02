The Qatar 2022 World Cup has been characterized by its great surprises. Candidate teams for the title such as Belgium, Uruguay and Germany have said goodbye in the first phase. The Bavarian team fell surprisingly against Japan in their first match, drew with Spain and the victory over Costa Rica, by a score of 4-2, was not enough for them to reach the round of 16.
In this way, the ‘Mannschaft’ was eliminated in the first stage of the World Cup for the second time in a row. Joshua Kimmich, one of the great figures in Germany, made some statements. He was close to breaking down in tears after the elimination and assured that it was the worst day of his career as a professional.
“For me personally, this is the worst day of my career. I’m afraid of falling into a hole… It makes you think that these failures are related to me (…) I arrived in the German national team in 2016 and since then , we have fallen twice in groups”
– joshua kimmich
The harsh self-criticism of the Bayern Munich player has generated various reactions, including that of the French striker Antoine Griezmann. The current Atlético de Madrid footballer sent the German a message of encouragement at this difficult time.
“You are a great player! You will be on top again, Joshua”
– Antoine Griezmann on Twitter
In the 2018 World Cup, Kimmich’s first as a national team, Germany was eliminated in the group stage for the first time in its history after losing to Mexico and South Korea, and beating Sweden.
#Griezmann #reacts #Kimmichs #statement #Germanys #elimination #World #Cup
Leave a Reply