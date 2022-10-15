Perfect week for Griezmann. The French player has returned to being a starter with Atlético after the rojiblancos reached an agreement with FC Barcelona in recent days to reduce the amount of his transfer, thus allowing him not to have to be subject to the clause that forced him to play only 30 minutes per game.
Today the Frenchman did not miss the appointment and was a starter, which allowed Atlético to have more danger from the beginning of the game and not only in the final minutes, when the player came out on the field. In fact, his was the goal that allowed the rojiblancos to add the three points. As if that were not enough, the goal he scored against Athletic Club is the Frenchman’s 100th with Atlético in LaLiga.
The player has been one of the best at Atlético today against Athletic Club, but the great secret of Cholo’s men has been defensive solidity. The team had lost that trait that had always characterized them, but today they were a wall and barely conceded chances against the Basques who tried but were unable to beat Oblak.
With this victory, Atlético de Madrid regains third place and approaches the top two. A tie tomorrow in the Clásico would be a perfect result for Cholo’s team, who dream of recovering their good results and being one more candidate for the titles.
