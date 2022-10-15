Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 reached 100 goals in LaLiga with the Atlético Madrid shirt. Athletic Bilbao is the rival to whom he did the most in his career, with 13. It is his first shout of him starting as a starter at the club since December 7, 2021 (1-3 vs. Porto in UCL) . pic.twitter.com/qDms9uMLPp

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 15, 2022