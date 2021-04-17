Antoine Griezmann could not avoid his satisfaction and pride after winning his first title with the FC Barcelona shirt.

Happy?

Sure. Proud of the team and the work we have done. It’s time to enjoy it in style.

Do you feel that you have vindicated yourself?

The season is very long and we have had good and bad moments. This is football. You have to have a very strong mind to keep going.

¿Messi will stay?

I think Messi is fine here. You will decide, but we are proud to have you here.

And Koeman?

Ask the president.