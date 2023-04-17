Suffering from a bunch of chances that did not materialize to finish off Almería, Atlético had more play than goals. He won with more haste on the scoreboard than he should have. Until the final minutes, he ruled the game with authority. He was penalized for lack of skill. Griezmann’s two goals, the first player in this League with double figures, 11 goals and 10 assists, consolidate him in third place and make him a possible cheerleader for the championship. The rojiblancos visit the Camp Nou next Sunday with the Frenchman at the best moment since his return. A rojiblanca victory in Barcelona would give Madrid some hope that there may still be a League. Even for Atlético, two points behind their neighbor, if the Culé disaster were to continue.

Four minutes it took Atlético to start dispatching their rival. Correa had started unruly, with that anarchic football for which there is nothing impossible, although reality says yes. His first two actions were a hat attempt from behind and a wall with Griezmann. In his third intervention he forced a corner kick. He himself combed it at the near post for the Frenchman to finish it with his head at the second. The defense of Almería did not go very well, defeated in an aerial strategy play by the two blocks that are Correa and Griezmann.

The same weakness and apathy that the Almería defenders showed could be extrapolated to the rest of Rubi’s team. Line by line, his footballers conveyed the feeling that their agonizing League is being played against other types of rivals and in other settings. Starving of the game, Correa was able to sentence him with what could have been one of the goals of the championship. He responded to a filtered pass from Griezmann with one of his twists at the top of the small area that put his markers looking at the billboards. Correa liked it so much that instead of triggering a direct left foot he tried to beat Fernando with a rabona. The gesture can be described as frivolous, but Correa has carte blanche for everything that comes to mind. This is how he has forged his career. He hasn’t done badly since his debauchery, the kicks he gives to academicism when he gives up on inventing. The ovation that the fans dedicated to him for the recent death of his mother coinciding with the minute of his number, the tenth, was emotional.

The voracity of Koke and Griezmann in a clearance put the Frenchman at a gallop to begin to close the game, but his right hand whistled the post. The notice gave way to one of those plays that also X-ray Correa. He mishandled a pass back to Witsel that Baptistao grazed. His hit became poisoned after playing in Giménez and described a devilish parable that surpassed Oblak. Almería had done little and found themselves with the possibility of defending a draw again. He could barely do it for a few minutes. His defensive laxity condemned him to a one-touch combination between Koke, Correa and Carrasco. Griezmann pushed it into the heart of the small area so that Atlético went ahead at halftime.

Simeone’s team came out of the interval willing to not suffer fatigue due to the narrowness of the scoreboard. He did not succeed due to Fernando’s expertise to save a comb from Griezmann with a good hand and a point-blank shot from Llorente that he took with his toe. Carrasco and Griezmann hit the posts before Llorente saw the yellow card that will prevent him from playing at the Camp Nou.

The cascade of failed occasions put Atlético in the anguish of the final ten minutes in which Almería wanted to propose what they had not proposed in the entire game. The landscape was set for Simeone to resume his fuss as an emotional choreographer. His team ended up in the area asking for the time and thanking that there was an offside prior to some hands from Giménez that the VAR had detected.

