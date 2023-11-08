Important step for Atlético towards the round of 16 of the Champions League. The mattress team gave themselves a real tribute and dismantled Celtic in a duel that was put in their face with the expulsion of Maeda and Antoine Griezmann unbalanced with an exhibition. The Frenchman scored a double and dispatched a great game in the rout of the Scottish champion, completely overwhelmed in a Metropolitan that stood up to recognize its most differential player and enjoy a blank set seasoned by another two goals from the blessed Morata, the return with prize from the electric Lino and Saúl’s lace.

And Atlético did not hesitate like in Glasgow. His initial push in the pressure soon paid off. Barely five minutes had passed with the red-and-white team surrounding the Scottish area when Griezmann picked up a rejected ball on the front line and sent it into the net with a left-footed shot. Once the advantage materialized, Simeone’s team gave up meters and withdrew lines to try to take advantage of counter-attacking options. Thus came a good option from Riquelme, who ran into McGregor’s body after a great dribble, one of his best virtues.

Celtic’s presence in mattress territory, as dominant in the Scottish league as it was weak in the Champions League, was sterile beyond Maeda’s warrior ardor. Precisely that enthusiasm of the Japanese, sometimes praiseworthy, turned against him in a strong challenge on Mario Hermoso, which although the Slovak Ivan Kruzliak solved it with a yellow, ended in a direct red after the referee’s review on the VAR monitor.

Athletic Oblak, Molina (Azpilicueta, min. 71), Giménez (Söyüncü, min. 77), Witsel, Hermoso, Riquelme (Lino, min. 65), Barrios (Llorente, min. 46), Koke, Griezmann (Saúl, min. 65), Correa and Morata. 6 – 0 Celtic Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Paulo Bernardo (Turnbull, min. 61), McGregor (Iwata, min. 71), O’Riley (Holm, min. 46), Maeda, Furuhashi (Hyunjun, min. 61) and Palma (Hyeongyu Oh, min. 46). Goals:

1-0: min. 6, Griezmann. 2-0: min. 45+2, Morata. 3-0: min. 60, Griezmann. 4-0: min. 66, Linen. 5-0: min. 76, Morata. 6-0: min. 85, Saul.

Referee:

Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia). He admonished Palma and Söyüncü. Direct red to Maeda in the 23rd minute.

Match of the fourth day in group E of the Champions League played at the Metropolitano.

Without having suffered in their defensive effort so far, Atlético took a step forward in the game as a result of numerical superiority. Griezmann had the second with a deflected shot but a mistake by Morata in the attempt to clear the near post after a corner reminded that Celtic’s resistance had not yet been quelled. The Catholic team used defensive order and Atlético, with Griezmann and Riquelme as the most active men, patiently drilled the Scottish stone. From almost the center of the field, the Frenchman produced an exquisite long pass for Giménez, who headed it to Morata so that the striker could extend his scoring streak.

With the score at 2-0, Celtic lost the grip of hope and let themselves go in a nightmarish final half hour. Griezmann rounded off a great night with a trademark volley and headed towards the bench with the Metropolitano stands on their feet. It was not the last good red and white news of an athletic evening also sweetened by the return of Samuel Lino, who scored in his first action, Morata’s second goal and the icing on the cake in Saúl’s final 6-0, which unleashed mattress euphoria .