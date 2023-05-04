Atlético del Cholo, who has been playing, winning and having fun since the World Cup ended and, curiously, Joao Félix emigrated to Chelsea in search of a more favorable ecosystem, passed over Cádiz and consummated the surprise to Real Madrid. “If you can’t be first, it’s better to finish second,” Simeone insists that they taught him since he was little. And if they go back to the eternal rival no less than eleven points, honey on flakes.

Griezmann opened the way with a double that allows him to add 110 goals and surpass the legendary José Eulogio Gárate as the fourth best scorer in the history of Atlético. Only Campos, Luis Aragonés and Escudero remain ahead. Biggest words in athletic history. After the exhibition of the Frenchman, who already totals 13 in this championship, like Morata, who also dunked, everything was easy for an Atlético that was as colorful as it was effective.

Since the alignments were known, the development of the clash was intuited. While Simeone repeated the eleven for the third time in a row, something that only happened once during his career as coach, Sergio made nine changes in front of the team that won the final against Valencia. A declaration of intent that the colchoneros wanted to continue in an ascending line and the people from Cádiz gave up the appointment almost for lost and preferred to reserve themselves for other decisive duels. And it is that the yellows have only added one point in 15 visits to Atlético.

The colchoneros came out in a storm, just like in recent days. There are already 17 with only one defeat, that of the Camp Nou. On the back of Griezmann, a winning horse that knows how to gallop, temper, command, work and unleash rivals, the people of Madrid overwhelmed the Andalusians from the start. The second minute had not yet elapsed and Atlético was already winning. Drop by Carrasco and cross shot by Griezmann. The Little Prince sentenced before half an hour after another colossal play, started by Giménez, led by Antoine himself and culminated by the Frenchman after a great face from his compatriot Lemar. Atlético combined at the first touch and made bobbin lace. Only Ledesma avoided a scandalous win before the break.

Beyond Alejo’s fights, formed in the mattress quarry, with the Argentines De Paul and Nahuel, from Cádiz only a couple of news items in attack until the intermission: an attempt by Negredo, who shot from a distance deflected because the speed was he loses over the years and could not go further, and a goal disallowed by Mbaye for clear offside. No more scares for Gbric, the Croatian replaced by Oblak, his undisputed Slovenian friend.

The first and disputed penalty



More of the same after the restart. Choco Lozano had entered for Diarra in a Cádiz team that needed something more, but Morata immediately put the third after another huge start started by De Paul, a world champion who seems like another player from Qatar, and continued Hermoso, a left-handed central defender who is in selection. The Madrid striker celebrated it with his friend Reguilón, bench meat.

Almost a year later and with the same referee, Soto Grado from La Rioja, Atlético finally enjoyed a league penalty in their favour. It was not at all clear by the way, since the ball hit Alcaraz’s hand but before it hit him in the side. Simeone laughed before Carrasco did not forgive. Sewing and singing for Atlético and carousel of changes. Choco Lozano made up the defeat with a tremendous shot after an assist from the rookie De la Rosa, but Nahuel sealed his hand after scoring for the second game in a row. It’s nice to see this fluent, offensive and dizzying Atlético. And that Cholo is a billardist.