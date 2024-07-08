Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The newspaper “L’Equipe” revealed that Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, may resort to placing one of the team’s most prominent “cadres” on the “bench” during the match against Spain tomorrow, Tuesday, in the semi-finals of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024” currently being held in Germany.

The newspaper said that the star in question was Antoine Griezmann, whom Deschamps considered the most important player on the team and included in all matches. The biggest beneficiary of Griezmann sitting on the bench was Ousmane Dembele, who played as a substitute in the Portugal match in the quarter-finals of the tournament, and shone during it and deserved the title of “Man of the Match.”

The newspaper added that Deschamps’ “argument” for this is that the Spanish national team is a very organized and skillful team, and has a fiery attack, with the presence of the two youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, and for this reason the French coach wants to strengthen his attacking power, in order to provide the opportunity to score goals, as the team has only scored 3 goals so far, including two goals from “friendly fire”, and a goal from a penalty kick, in addition to the decline in Griezmann’s level during the tournament since its beginning.

The newspaper indicated that Deschamps is confident in his defense, which consists of Theo Hernandez and Jules Kounde (full-backs), William Saliba and Upamecano (central defenders), and behind them goalkeeper Mike Maignan, and he is also confident in his midfield, which consists of N’Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot, who is returning from suspension, and the presence of Eduardo Camavinga as a substitute for any of them.

The newspaper pointed out that this is the first time that Deschamps has thought about excluding Antoine Griezmann from the starting lineup in a major tournament knockout match, since he did so in the round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and the match was against Nigeria, and “Les Bleus” won 2-0.

The newspaper explained that Deschamps, who plays in a 4-3-3 formation, without changing the defense and midfield, will rely on the attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Kolo Muani (Marcus Thuram) and Ousmane Dembele, and there is no place for Griezmann to participate.

As for the idea of ​​some football experts who say why doesn’t Mbappe sit on the “bench” as long as he is not fully fit technically, mentally and physically? It is not feasible, because Deschamps will not do it on his own with the team’s “captain”, but he may do it if the “spoiled boy of Bondy” himself asks not to play, or asks to be substituted during the match, as he did in the Portugal match.

The newspaper concluded its report by saying: If this scenario is confirmed to be implemented, it will be a devastating blow to Griezmann, who may find himself a substitute for the second time in the tournament, after sitting as a substitute in one of the first round matches.