Striker turned midfielder is one of the highlights of the Qatar Cup. Griezmann’s game has the potential to make a difference in the duel against Argentina. Kylian Mbappe? Lionel Messi? Both were excellent in this World Cup, but who really caught the eye was the Frenchman Antonie Griezmann, with a series of impeccable performances and the greatest number of chances created.

He is supposedly a striker, but with Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele in front of him, the Atletico Madrid star has gained a license to roam wherever he pleases in Didier Deschamps’ system.

With two defensive midfielders behind him, the 31-year-old Griezmann has been filling in between the lines in the spaces left open by the opposition’s defences. But when France are behind, he steps back as an extra player to help defuse the threat.

Paul Pogba, whose knee surgery ruled him out of the Qatar Cup, praised Griezamann in his new midfield role. Injuries to experienced players such as Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema have also led to Griezmann taking on more responsibility in the team.

Man of the game

France already showed in 2018 that it can live without Benzema, but the French team still does not have a replacement worthy of Griezmann. It is also difficult to think of world football in a player who currently occupies his position. Argentine Messi is further ahead, and Croatian Luka Modric a little further back.

Griezmann is one of a kind and his performance in the semi-final against Morocco earned him the man of the match award. “I’m already focused on Sunday. I’m trying to keep my feet on the ground. I’m more serene these days. I feel good with my legs and my head,” the player told reporters.

Success in Qatar comes after a bizarre few years for Griezmann. Shortly before the start of the last Cup in 2018, he suddenly announced that he would stay at Atlético de Madrid, after months of speculation about his move to Barcelona.

He then helped France win the title in Russia. Just a year later, he left for Barcelona, ​​which sparked a huge fight over his pass. However, that trip didn’t work out and he was loaned to Atlético in 2021.

more scandals

Last year, he found himself embroiled in a racism scandal following the leak of a video in which he and other players apparently mocked hotel staff in Japan. The episode threatened to derail his career, but he returned to the field under Diego Simeone in a more central position. Then, at the start of the 2022-2023 season, he found himself on the bench again.

Atletico wanted to buy him back, but a €40m fee would be charged if he played more than 45 minutes in more than 50% of matches. Thus, Griezmann started to play only for 30 minutes.

Strapped for cash, Barcelona realized Atletico were being smart and accepted a discounted deal, which saw Griezmann back at his old club until 2026.

His silky game is reminiscent of the great Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, while his finishing ability is compared to Spain’s Raul.

One more curiosity about Griezmann: the Frenchman has only played in Spain in his entire professional career.