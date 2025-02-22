I await a month from Aúpa to Atlético de Madrid, with two European derbies and two coperas quotes against Barcelona, ​​the first one this Tuesday. But the rojiblancos do not forget the league and are enough of Griezmann’s success and … Julian to knock down Valencia (0-3), which forces Catalans and Realists not to stumble if they want to maintain their advantage in the table. The Frenchman invents two occasions, the Argentine executes them, and Correa sentence the match in his final stretch. The che, with intention but few arguments, remains in the descent.

Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Tárrega, Mosquera, Gayá; Barrenechea (Diego López, m.80), Pepelu (Hugo Hard, m.46); Rioja (Fran Pérez, m.74), Javi Guerra, Iván Jaime (Almeida, M.65); and Sadiq (Rafa Mir, m.74).

Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Azpilicueta (Javi Galán, m.46); Giuliano (Giménez, M.68), by Paul, Llorente, Lino (Gallagher, m.46); Griezmann (Correa, M.68) and Julián Álvarez (Sorloth, m.74).

0-1 M.12: Julián Álvarez. 0-2 M.30: Julián Álvarez. 0-3 m.86: Correa.

Busquets Ferrer. He admonished Javi Guerra in Valencia and Lino, Lenglet and Javi Galán for Atlético.

The luster of the fight for the championship and the agony of the battle to maintain the category meet in Mestalla, something unthinkable does not so much in a classic of Spanish football such as a Valencia-Atletic. Simeone, forced to rethink his core for Koke’s injury and the expulsion of neighborhoods, places Llorente From pivot, in addition to sitting Giménez and Galán to give entry to Lenglet and Azpilicueta. While Corberán premieres as headlines in the League to two of his new chromos, Iván Jaime and Sadiq.

The initial whistle gives way to a high level of intensity in each shock, not a second of respite, a furious round trip even without occasions. Five line to defend, from four to attack, both schemes are a mirror in which Rioja and linen, sacrificed and confronted in the lane, are forced to travel their band in each play. There is no control in the meeting until the appearance of Griezmanna footballer capable of finding order in chaos. After the first prolonged possession of the rojiblancos, the French takes advantage of the good flash of linen with a great shipping. The Brazilian runs with the crossbar, but the subtle but effective touch of giulian in the rejection allows Julian advance to yours.

The athletic is then the comfort on the grass and manages to lower the party from revolutions. It does not arrive at the Mamardashvili area regularly, but when it does the legs of the Valencian rear. Again, a well -braided rojiblanca possession concludes in the boots of Griezmannthis time to the right. The French raises the head and sends a precise center towards Julianthat takes over the hole between centrals and connects a certain header to bend the athletic income and its scoring record. The che, so much so that Mosquera He gives a hand to the Argentine ram in hand in the discount of the first half. With everything face to add his third goal, Julián’s shot leaves inexplicably very deviated.

Renueva Simeone his left band after the entrance giving entrance to Gallagher and Galán by the admonished linen and azpilicueta. But it is Valencia who leaves his wardrobe with renewed airs in search of the comeback. Hugo Hard, also cool for the second half, easily undone of the brand of Gallant Before the center of Gayá, but the header of the Getafense finds no goal. Again the lateral misplaced appears, this time to do A SADIQ auction. Neither Busquets Ferrer in the field nor Iglesias Villanueva from the VAR warns anything punishable.

Those of Corberán do not despair, permanently settled in rival field but without getting disturbed to Oblak. Atlético is definitely used to defend his rent, encouraged by Simeone, which introduces Giménez to plague his rear with three centrals. Try to generate advantages a tireless Javi Guerra, without much help, while Sadiq and Hugo Hard contribute more intention than quality. It is tested from afar with a powerful shot that crosses a sea of ​​legs but leaves slightly deviated.

The time is exhausted to Valencia, while Atlético awaits comfortable and patiently that the end comes. Corberán resorts to Rafa Mir, but the Murcia enjoys the same fate as his predecessors. Unlike Beltagain polishing at the maximum of your minutes. Gallagher receives the gift, makes him counterattack and enables the Argentine, who defines perfectly to sentence the meeting. Three shots on the door, three goals and three more points to the credit of an effective Atlético.