Griezmann has relapsed from his injury and will be out at Atlético for some games. The Frenchman finds a new setback on the road. A sensitive loss for Simeone, his great supporter in the return to the club. The Frenchman never managed to fit in at Barcelona and the coach insisted until he could have him within reach. It is an assignment for two seasons and then the purchase will have to be made effective. Griezmann does not want to hear or speak again about the option to change teams, as he has recognized in an interview in Transfermarkt.

“I hope Atlético loves me as long as I can keep up with the matches and the level of demand, and that we can write another great story,” says the forward. Asked if the bundesliga is among his plans, where it has sounded many times for Bayern, he has been blunt. “No, not really. I never thought about it because since my time at Real Sociedad I have always felt comfortable where I have been and, ultimately, now I feel more comfortable and happier here at Atleti. And I don’t want to change again. more, “you want.

Griezmann believes that his profile matches that of Spanish football and has been trained in LaLiga. “The truth is that I did well at Real Sociedad, then I grew up sportingly and privately at Atleti, with my wife, with my children … That helps you to be more relaxed and enjoy everything. And then I went to Barcelona. Due to the circumstances, things did not turn out as well as I expected. So I wanted to play with Cholo again. And with Atleti again. That’s what I wanted the most, and the truth is that I’m really enjoying it here. and I hope I can continue like this, “he says.