Griezmann is living a stellar summer with France, being one of the most outstanding pieces of the French team, scoring important goals and standing out for his peculiar defensive commitment. In addition, Antoine comes from an important growth with Barcelona, easily surpassing the numbers that he introduced last year and everything indicates that he will remain in Barcelona.
The Frenchman has also confirmed it, who declared that he was very clear about the rest of his career, noting that his first goal is to finish his contract with Barcelona in 2024, and then live the last trots of his football career of the MLS.
“” My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States. I love this country, this culture, the NBA and the desire to discover guide me, but also a family to move to “”
– Antoine Griezmann
By 2024, Antoine will be 33 years old, an excellent age to compete at the highest level and stand out in soccer in the United States and even for several years, in addition, the increasingly repeated desire of soccer figures to live the last years of his MLS career.
