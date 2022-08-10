From absolute protagonist of world football at … the Golden Ball risk to forgotten luxury. Antoine Griezmann is a coincidence: Atletico had included him in the list for La Liga, but his … his has disappeared again from the official website of the tournament!

From absolute protagonist of world football at … the Golden Ball risk to forgotten luxury. Four years after the World Cup won with France, Antoine Griezmann seems to have fallen into a limbo from which he struggles to get out. In 2019, after more than a year’s back and forth, he moved to Barcelona, ​​which paid for his release clause amid the controversy at Atletico Madrid. But after two seasons, the Frenchman returned to the fold, after having never justified the large amount of money spent on him at the Camp Nou, both in terms of the card and the salary, perhaps the real worry of the Blaugrana. In theory, le Petit Diable is still on loan to Atletico. But in reality, at the moment it is a coincidence. See also Carlo Ancelotti's 5 concerns with Real Madrid before the Champions League final

Indeed, one could (and should) say that right now Griezmann doesn’t have a team. MundoDeportive, who yesterday reported on his inclusion on the La Liga site in the Atletico Madrid squad, reports that the matter did not last very long. Going now to the official website of the competition, Griezou’s name is not among those registered by the Colchoneros. He’s … gone, unlike Felipe, who was re-entered after the club gave him another year on his contract following the expiration of the agreement in June. The defender, therefore, is still there, the attacker is not. Where is the problem? That the La Liga list is the one that is authentic for fielding the players.

In short, at the present time Diego Simeone could not send Griezmann on the field (and for that matter, not even on the bench) for the debut match in the league against Getafe. Something that, if it were to depend on bureaucratic problems, should be resolved shortly. But if instead it were a choice by the club, it would be a big problem for the transalpine. Also because not being registered by Atletico would send him straight back to the Barcelona squad. Going to comb through the Blaugrana team, in fact, we notice that there are no new signings that the club cannot yet register, but Griezmann is not there either. So, it can be safely said that in a sense at the moment the world champion is … without a club. And no one probably would have bet a dime on it four years ago … See also MotoGP | Morbidelli: "I'm not among the fastest, but I'm close"

