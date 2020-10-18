He match what did you play De Jong and Griezmann this Saturday in Getafe it was, simply unacceptable in two footballers who have cost 86 and 120 million euros, respectively, and that they have already had a year to adapt to Barça. With no possible excuse, patience in the club and in the fans It is running out with them as much as your credit. So much so that Ronald Koeman meditate very seriously leave them on the bench to an extent that falls between punishment and therapy. If Koeman came flying the flag of meritocracy, neither of them has done everything possible to maintain ownership despite the fact that, in both cases, until they have been sought he best possible accommodation, in position and system, so that they perform.

Griezmann and De Jong’s match in Getafe was a photograph of their stay at Barça. Blurred, inconsequential and, worse still, with decisive failures. Specifically, the two who decided in the match. In the first part, when Barça was more serious, the Frenchman was left alone against Soria after a marvel from Pedri and finished off the clouds. A definition very mediocre which, of course, does not live up to its fame. Griezmann did not speak after the game. Yes I had after mark with France. There, pointing to the world champion star, he had slipped a criticism of Koeman because in the selection, according to him, Deschamps know what position place him and there are some colleagues who trust him. But when one is alone in front of the goalkeeper, there is no possible position. Decide the talent and the good pulse. Pedri, like his colleagues in France, did trust him. So much so that it left him alone. Y Griezmann sent the ball to Madrid Sur. Their numbers in the league are unsustainable at Barça, they are not just a matter of position and, even if he had no bad intention, they turn his statements with France into something frivolous. Displaced of the position of false right winger to the false nine, as well failed in Getafe. Koeman kept him on the field for 80 minutes until he gave a chance to Braithwaite, who caused more danger than him in the whole game.

De Jong also failed roundly on the bench. His mistake, childish and immature, entering Djené out of place within the area, where any excessive exercise is prohibited, denote a wild gambler, who exhibited the same blank stare as in the Cornellà night when his expulsion cHe gave two points to Barça that ended up being decisive in the future removal of Valverde. De Jong is the complete opposite of that daring and cheeky player who impressed with Ajax in the Champions League of the 2018-19 season. Is a flat player that does not reach the area, that does not take the helm of the team Nor is it exciting and that now he even makes these mistakes that, by now, he should know, penalize more than ever in games against such harsh rivals as Getafe. If the cloud is sent Griezmann action and give away a penalty like that of Frenkie de Jong, against the Getafe is lost. It is a certainty.

Koeman it was not primed After the match with neither of us. But your credibility as a coach is also going to be at stake depending on the decisions you make. And Pjanic, who came for a fortune and to be a immediate performance player, this waiting on the bench. Like Aleñá. And while Busquets is performing, De Jong is not. The same can be said of Antoine Griezmann. Footballers like Braithwaite or Trincao wait for an opportunity. Or the same Pedri, that in Getafe he showed passion and football. That, not to mention if Depay had arrived … Perhaps then Griezmann would no longer be a starter at Barça.