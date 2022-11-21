Nicki Aycoxnote to fans of Supernatural for interpreting Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, she died aged just 47. CBR reports that in Aycox had been diagnosed with leukemia more than a year ago. The actress’s sister-in-law has got the word out on Facebook this week to reveal the tragic news of his death to the world. In addition to her role in Supernatural, Aycox was also known for starring Grace in Perfect Stranger And Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.

In the post, Susan Raab Ceklosky he wrote:

My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday while my brother, Matt Raab, was by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She definitely was a fighter and everyone she knew loved her.

The actress was born in Oklahoma in 1975 and got her first television job in 1996, in an episode of the television show Weird science. In the 90s she had also appeared in episodes of LA Heat, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Boy Meets World, Ally McBeal and The X-Files. His first film role was in Defying Gravity in 1997, and Aycox was also seen in Crime + Punishment in Suburbia in 2000. Other television appearances included Dark Angel, CSI, The Twilight Zone, Ed, Las Vegas, Criminal Minds, Law & Order and many others.