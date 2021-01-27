The youthful Chilean tennis player Ignacio Tejeda, 17, died this Tuesday from an aggressive cancer whose first symptoms – severe pain in the chest – appeared while training last March at the Manquehue club. The news caused a stir in the world of sports and figures such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, the main stars, sent their condolences to the family.

At first they believed that it was a simple muscular discomfort, but after the first examinations they detected a large tumor in the rib cage that was generating pressure in the lung area.

His friend José Tomás Traipe had commented in November of last year about the young man’s health status: “On Friday, March 13, they did a biopsy and found a tumor the size of a fist, which was located in a complicated area, because it compromised the lung, aorta, vena cava, and heart. It was a malignant stem cell tumor ”.

After going through several chemotherapy sessions, Tejeda underwent surgery. The operation was believed to have been successful, but after a few weeks the pain returned and the doctors were surprised to see that the tumor had re-developed.

That is why he and his family moved to the United States to undergo a stem cell transplant. The trip and the therapy were financed thanks to a solidarity collection in which the main exponents of Chilean sports participated, who raised the 780 thousand dollars necessary to pay for the treatment at the MD Anderson hospital in Houston.

The contribution of the Chilean extenistas Marcelo Ríos, Nicolás Massú and Fernando González and the financial help of the current Chilean number one, Cristian Garín, and the Colo Colo footballer Esteban Paredes, among others, allowed Tejeda to carry out the treatment. However, the cancer continued to advance and the young man returned to his country, where he died in the last hours of Tuesday.

“It is difficult to try to say something that gives gratification to the family. I want to stay with what Ignacio meant, with the people he brought together, with the young people who helped so much in that campaign to try to give a hand for him to come out . I think that is the most gratifying thing; to see 15-16 year old boys leaving their feet in the street to carry out this campaign. To the family, trusting that Ignacio takes a beautiful memory. It is hard “, said Carlos Marchant, who was his coach at Club Manquehue, in statements to the newspaper La Tercera.

