Ciudad Juarez.- From the solo search for her son David Alejandro González González, a National Guard agent who disappeared on February 21 in the Anapra neighborhood, Teresa González and her family have joined various groups of relatives of people reported missing or disappeared in the city. This past Friday, August 30, the relatives and organizations met in Borunda Park at the Memorial they have adopted within Borunda Park to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of Forced Disappearances. At the place they also remembered the life of Luz del Carmen Flores, the mother who searched for Luz Angélica Mena Flores, who disappeared on August 4 when she went out to the downtown area to ask for work. The mother died during surgery after falling on the stairs in her house, shared her fellow fighters before the small altar placed in her memory. For this day, the various organizations previously prepared various activities, but the lack of electricity delayed the program. The singer Jaime Alarcón Alarcón managed to show up and later they began the investigation, but everything was interrupted by the storm that hit the city shortly before 7:00 p.m. and left a teenager, a student at Conalep, missing in the accumulated rainwater. “We are here to talk, to dialogue, but the weather did not help much. By joining together we make the loss of a family member more bearable, I invited more people because there are many people who are disappearing, every day, every day,” said the mother of the family. She added that President Manuel Andrés López Obrador was questioned in one of the morning conferences about this phenomenon of disappearances in Mexico and he responded that “possibly they are on the wrong path.” The mother replied to López Obrador that not all missing people are bad. “Not all people are doing bad and even if they were doing bad, nobody deserves what is happening to them and even less the mothers… a mother died waiting for her daughter,” she lamented. Statistics from the Attorney General’s Office indicated that from January 1st until July 12th, there were 410 active reports of missing persons on this border alone and many of the people located had been murdered.

