Friday, January 27, 2023
Grief in football: Sudden death of promising 15-year-old player

January 26, 2023
Estrella Martín, deceased player.

So far the cause of his death is not known. The clubs express their support.

Women’s football is in mourning. The young Estrella Martín, a 15-year-old player, died suddenly in the last few hours, according to her team, the Spanish Sporting Club de Huelva, through a harsh statement.

“Deep regret at the Sporting Club de Huelva for the sudden death of our cadet player Estrella Martín”expressed the Spanish team through their social networks.

“Sporting Club de Huelva deeply regrets to announce the death of our player Estrella Martín Rasco. Belonging to our lower echelons, the footballer, in the cadet category, and a regular in the calls for the women’s under-15 provincial team, has left us in her hometown of Ayamonte, leaving a deep sorrow for his family, friends and the entire club”, added the institution.

“There are no words to comfort family and friends. All my support and strength for them. Fly high, Estrella. You will always be the star that guides us. RIP, little one,” said Manuela Romero, president of the club.

So far, the causes of Martin’s death are not known. The truth is that after the fateful news, the club suspended its training. Likewise, the match between Huelva and Sevilla, in the Spanish Women’s League, was postponed for that reason.

Since then, messages of support from all the women’s clubs in Spain have sent their condolences through Twitter.

