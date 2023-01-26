Grief in football: Sudden death of promising 15-year-old player

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Estrella Martín, deceased player.
Estrella Martín, deceased player.
So far the cause of his death is not known. The clubs express their support.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Women’s football is in mourning. The young Estrella Martín, a 15-year-old player, died suddenly in the last few hours, according to her team, the Spanish Sporting Club de Huelva, through a harsh statement.
mourning in football
“Deep regret at the Sporting Club de Huelva for the sudden death of our cadet player Estrella Martín”expressed the Spanish team through their social networks.
“Sporting Club de Huelva deeply regrets to announce the death of our player Estrella Martín Rasco. Belonging to our lower echelons, the footballer, in the cadet category, and a regular in the calls for the women’s under-15 provincial team, has left us in her hometown of Ayamonte, leaving a deep sorrow for his family, friends and the entire club”, added the institution.
“There are no words to comfort family and friends. All my support and strength for them. Fly high, Estrella. You will always be the star that guides us. RIP, little one,” said Manuela Romero, president of the club.
So far, the causes of Martin’s death are not known. The truth is that after the fateful news, the club suspended its training. Likewise, the match between Huelva and Sevilla, in the Spanish Women’s League, was postponed for that reason.
Since then, messages of support from all the women’s clubs in Spain have sent their condolences through Twitter.
We join the pain of the Huelva family. Rest in peace
— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) January 26, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Grief #football #Sudden #death #promising #15yearold #player
Leave a Reply