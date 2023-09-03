At the end of 2019, 22-year-old Arie van der Pijl ends his life. Director Mercedes Stalenhoef made the documentary My big brother about the family left behind and their intense period of mourning. Father Arjan, mother Denise and younger brother Gijs contributed to the film to make it possible to discuss suicidal thoughts. ,,Almost none of my fellow students or colleagues know that my brother has passed away”, says Gijs.

