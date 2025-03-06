Former Australian tennis professional Fred Stolle died at the age of 86. This was announced by the Tennis Australia Association, which praised the two-time Grand Slam winner as “icon”. The Stolle, born in Sydney, was part of the Golden era of Australians in the 1960s around Rod Laver and Roy Emerson. In addition to victories at the French Open 1965 and the US Open 1966, he won the Davis Cup three times and ten double and seven mixed titles at Grand Slam tournaments. In 1966 he also won the tournament at the Rothenbaum in Hamburg, later he became a trainer and TV commentator.