Meindert Visser (at the microphone) is grateful after his daughter was rescued from the rubble. © Harald Tittel/dpa

After the hotel collapse in Kröv, many people come together for a church service. There is crying, but also praise. “You are heroes!” says the father of a rescued victim to the emergency services.

Kröv – The grief is palpable. In prayer, in singing and in conversation – the people in the Moselle village of Kröv keep shedding tears. After the hotel collapsed, leaving two people dead, they came to a church service together with many emergency services to remember the victims and their families. They paused in a vicarage garden by the church and then exchanged thoughts. “It’s about finding words for the many different emotions that are in the room,” said police chaplain Hubertus Kesselheim.

Prayers were also said for a Dutch father who was injured in the accident and is being treated in intensive care in a Trier hospital. “Give him the strength to get through it and the strength to be able to return to his family,” said Kesselheim in an intercession. On Sunday morning, the man was still in an artificial coma, police said. “We trust that he will get well. The doctors are good,” said his father Auke Hoefnagel in a speech at the end of the service.

The 26-year-old Dutchman was one of seven injured people who were rescued from the rubble after the accident. His wife and her two-year-old son were also rescued after hours: they only suffered minor injuries. The Dutch woman’s father, Meindert Visser, thanked the rescue workers: “You are heroes! You did such a good job,” he said.

Late on Tuesday evening, an entire floor of the hotel collapsed. Two people died: a 64-year-old woman and the 59-year-old hotel manager. His body was recovered from the rubble early on Saturday. Large parts of the hotel had to be demolished beforehand so that the rescuers could safely recover the dead man.

Great sadness in Kröv

“Of course there is great grief in the town,” said local mayor Desire Beth (CDU). The affected hotel and restaurant family is popular. Therefore, the service is “very important for everyone to cope with the grief.” Kröv – idyllically located in the Mosel wine region – is a village with 2,300 inhabitants: “Everyone knows everyone there. In a place like this, people celebrate together, but also stand together in times of crisis,” she said. They are proud of how the cooperation worked out.

The demolition work continued even after the recovery of the second body on Saturday and Sunday. Debris and rubble are being removed, said a police spokesman. It is not yet clear how long the work will take. The expert will specify how deep the structure must be in order to prepare his report. This much is clear: “The roof is completely gone.”

The hotel is being demolished piece by piece after the collapse. © Harald Tittel/dpa

Question about the cause of the accident

The cause of the collapse is still unclear, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating. An expert has been commissioned to find out the cause of the accident. The aim is for the expert to be able to “enter the next phase” in the search for the cause of the collapse this Monday, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday.

According to the fire and disaster protection inspector for the Bernkastel-Wittlich district, Jörg Teusch, the basic structure of the collapsed hotel dates back to the 17th century. The old building had wooden ceilings. When two and a half storeys were added in 1980, a concrete ceiling was installed. Expert reports must now show “whether something in the substructure of the old building has failed.”

The question of why the hotel collapsed is also a question for the helpers, said Teusch. The expert will have to evaluate a lot of data, so that “weeks or months may pass before a cause is found, if it is even found at all.” The collapse also presented the emergency services with particular challenges. The service is also important for the helpers to return to normality, he said.

Great sympathy

Mayor Beth reported that the town was experiencing a great deal of sympathy – even beyond the town of 2,300 residents. Many people had already offered help by email or WhatsApp on the night of the accident. “We are receiving encouraging messages via various messenger services,” she said. In the town, people are very happy “about the miracle” that five people were able to escape immediately after the collapse and then seven people were saved in a 24-hour rescue operation.

Meindert Visser reported that his daughter called him shortly after the collapse. “Dad, the hotel has collapsed. I don’t know what’s going on. It’s dark. Pray! Come!” she said to him. They set off immediately. There were already so many rescue workers on site. His daughter (23) was lying under a door in a space that was 70 centimeters high and one meter wide. The rescue workers were so professional. “We are very, very grateful.” dpa