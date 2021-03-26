Brand Studio for Grido

Two decades after its birth, the brand that took its first steps in the Cordoba neighborhood of Alberdi, until now has more than 1700 franchises in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay. In turn, it exports to Bolivia and produces 75 million kilograms of ice cream per year. Grido undoubtedly became one of the most important brands in the sector and one of the most chosen by Argentines.

With a change of imprint, the company seeks to be more than a chain of ice cream parlors. This project includes franchise opening, the arrival in new countries and the expansion of its line of frozen foods. In this process of great changes and challenges, they decide to go one step further and start leaving behind the yellow and blue color characteristic of their old logo, to welcome a modern minimalist image in white and red.

Celeste Santiago, Director of HR and Communication of the brand assured: “After 20 years, and remaining faithful to our essence, we are determined to evolve. We are heading towards a fresher, more dynamic and digital organization, committed to its purpose in every decision, in every action and in every gesture. We are moving towards a more professional brand that reflects quality, warmth and empathy in each of our clients ”.

Grido currently has more than 1,700 franchises in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

This process of change of image, they assure that it will take more than a year in its total implementation in each franchise.

Without losing its essence, the company set out to evolve, taking a leap in quality and warmth, contemporaneity, simplicity, closeness and above all by supporting the innovation and diversification processes that Grido has established and is planning to carry out.

Grido changes its previous logo for a modern and minimalist image in white and red.

Much more than ice cream

Throughout these 20 years of history, Grido grew up, managing to erase borders and shorten distances, offering new solutions, experiences and spaces for moments of happiness to be present. With its arrival, seasonality in habits ended and per capita consumption of ice cream grew steadily.

According to what they say from the company, this evolution is focused 100% on customer experiences, in the creation of a community, present in each neighborhood and locality, but with extension to the whole world. Sebastián Santiago, Commercial Director stated: “We are going to be more than an ice cream parlor and more than a frozen food store. We are going to become benchmarks when it comes to thinking, feeling and living those little great moments of happiness. This new logo will accompany huge projections for the next few years. With 150 new stores per year, new products, we want to land in Peru with the franchise format and we want to reach 1000 social ice cream parlors ”.

Grido became one of the most important brands in the sector and one of the most chosen by Argentines.

The chosen one from quarantine

The social, preventive and compulsory isolation led Argentines to change their habits and customs. Not only in daily care but also in the food that is consumed. But it seems love for ice cream didn’t stop. From the company they report that despite the pandemic, no ice cream parlor closed its doors, on the contrary, since 150 new franchises opened their doors, increasing over the previous year by 3% and consumption per delivery increased by 700%. This last number is also reflected in the study carried out by Marketing & Estadística SRL, which inquired about consumption habits and trends in quarantine. This resulted in Grido was one of the five brands most consumed by Argentines during this period.

Ricardo Cortés, Director of Marketing, stated in this regard: “Our commitment is to always be close, enabling access to food and happy experiences for each person.”