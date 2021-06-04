Through a Cordoba SME called Helacor, Grido, the chain of ice cream parlors founded by businessman Lucas Santiago, is in the midst of developing a network of “social” ice cream parlors, a project that basically consists of providing inputs, training and financing to different entrepreneurs in vulnerable neighborhoods for them to market your brand Via Bana.

How does the project work? In the first instance, the company carries out a selection process for entrepreneurs together with different NGOs. Then, to the selected ones, he gives them the posters and the painting so that they can prepare their homes according to the typical signage of the brand and they are offered financing to buy the freezer, the first order of ice cream and supplies.

“The idea is to bring the same ice cream to marginal areas at a much lower price,” says Federico Mateo, Product Owner of Via Bana, the project that began in Córdoba and has already expanded to 14 provinces. Grido ice cream costs between $ 600 and $ 700, depending on the areas, the kilo of Via Bana costs $ 350.

via Bana: Grido’s brand to generate self-employment.

Currently, there are already open 460 “social” ice cream parlors and the goal is to open another 1,000 more this year, says Mateo. The project even plans to incorporate other foods in addition to ice cream, such as those of the brand Frizio (empanadas, pasta, etc.), which Grido sells at other points of sale. Another agreement that has already been concluded is with the Parnor company, which is going to provide them with the Pitusas cookies, so that they can add to the offer of the Vía Bana points of sale.

Grido is a franchise model developed through 1700 ice cream parlors. It produces 75 million kilos a year at its industrial plant located in Ferreyra, in the province of Córdoba, where 800 employees work. In addition to supplying the local market, exports to Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay Y has just started shipments of impulsive products to Bolivia.

“Ultimately, it is about generating self-employment. In other words, developing an entrepreneur with a strategic partner “, sums up the entrepreneur who, in the next few days, will talk about the initiative in the framework of the fourth edition of the IDEA Management Experience. In this area, he will talk about the role and capacity of action to create more inclusive and sustainable business and organization models.

Ice cream is one of the foods most accepted by the palate of local consumers, whether it is the artisanal version or the industrial ice cream produced by Grido. The most popular tastes are chocolate and dulce de leche.

.In the region, the country that leads annual consumption per person is Chile, with around eight kilos, while in Argentina about 6.9 kilos of ice cream are consumed per year.

According to a study promoted by the Association of Artisanal Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers (AFADHYA), 83% of Argentines consume artisan ice cream in the various seasons of the year. In summer, 9 out of 10 Argentines consume it; in spring, 8 out of 10; and in autumn / winter, 7 out of 10.

