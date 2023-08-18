The Kentucky Wildcats are among college football’s oldest and most storied programs, winning 12 conference titles and two national championships. They play in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), widely regarded as the nation’s toughest and most competitive conference.

The Wildcats are led by head coach Mark Stoops, who has been at the helm since 2013 and has guided the team to six consecutive bowl appearances, including a Citrus Bowl, win over Penn State in 2018, and a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech in 2019.

2022 Performance

The Kentucky Wildcats football team had a 7-6 record in 2022, finishing 3-5 in SEC play. They were ranked 34th in the final AP Poll. They did start the season with four straight wins, including a 26-16 victory over Florida at home.

They also defeated South Carolina, Missouri, and Vanderbilt in conference play and Louisville in their annual rivalry game. Their only losses came against Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi State. They lost to Iowa 21-0 in the Music City Bowl.

Schedule and Outlook

The Wildcats have a challenging but manageable schedule for 2023. They open the season with four non-conference games: Ball State at home on September 2nd; Eastern Kentucky at home on September 9th; Akron at home on September 16th; and Vanderbilt on the road on September 23rd. They should be able to win all four games, although Vanderbilt could pose a threat as they have a new head coach in Clark Lea, the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

The Wildcats then face their toughest stretch of the season, with four consecutive SEC games: Florida at home on September 30th; Georgia on the road on October 7th; Missouri at home on October 14th; and Tennessee at home on October 28th. The Florida game will be a rematch of the 2022 thriller, and the Wildcats hope to repeat their upset.

The Georgia game will be a daunting task, as the Bulldogs are expected to be one of the top teams in the nation and the favorites to win the SEC East. The Missouri and Tennessee games will be crucial for the Wildcats’ divisional standings, as both teams are expected to be competitive and improved in 2022.

Late-Season SEC Showdowns: November Tests

The Wildcats then have three more SEC games: Mississippi State on the road on November 4th, Alabama at home on November 11th, and South Carolina on the road on November 18th. The Mississippi State game will be a revenge opportunity for the Wildcats, who lost to the Bulldogs 24-17 in 2022.

The Alabama game will be a monumental challenge, as the Crimson Tide are the reigning national champions and the favorites to win the SEC West.

Intense Rivalry and Regular Season Closer

The South Carolina game will be a potential trap game, as the Gamecocks have a new head coach in Shane Beamer, who was the assistant head coach at Oklahoma. The Wildcats close out their regular season with their annual rivalry game against Louisville on the road on November 25th. The Cardinals will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats and will have a dynamic offense led by quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Season Prospects and Challenges

The Wildcats have a realistic chance of winning nine or ten games in 2023, depending on how they fare against their SEC opponents. They have a favorable non-conference schedule and enough talent and experience to compete with anyone in their division.

Their biggest obstacles will be Georgia and Alabama, who are likely to be out of their reach. However, they could contend for the SEC East title and a spot in the SEC Championship Game if they can pull off an upset.

Predictions

Kentucky’s presence in the coming college football season is gaining momentum amid the predictions season, which coincides with the official start of summer. With the 2023 season being the last rendition of the SEC East, Kentucky is emerging as a popular choice to make a substantial impact. This makes them a very popular choice among bettors who can use upcoming Kentucky sports betting apps as soon as they are launched.

However, the formidable challenges within the Southeastern Conference loom large. Kentucky’s journey is lined with a demanding schedule that includes five away games from Kroger Field and a significant encounter against Alabama on home turf in Lexington.

Projections and Expectations for Kentucky

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee recently unveiled his prognostications for the forthcoming college football season, and his predictions are somewhat more tempered than the aspirations of head coach Mark Stoops and his team. This is particularly evident given Kentucky’s 7-6 underwhelming performance in the previous campaign.

Sallee’s projections indicate that Kentucky is expected to exceed their regular season slightly win total of 6.5 by finishing at 7-5. Yet, he foresees the Wildcats facing challenges in the latter part of their season, losing three out of their final four games.

Areas of Concern and Potential Strengths

The match against Florida, resulting in a loss for Kentucky, stands out as a disappointment for the Big Blue Nation. Sallee also anticipates a victory for the Wildcats against Tennessee, a team he projected to finish with an impressive 9-3 record in the regular season.

Despite the optimism around Devin Leary’s impact as the quarterback and Liam Coen‘s influence as offensive coordinator, Sallee raises concerns about the running game and the offensive line. These areas could have been more problematic for Kentucky in the previous season. Sallee suggests combining Coen and Leary should enable the Wildcats to remain competitive and overcome minor upsets.

Summary

The 2023 NCAAF season for Kentucky’s teams, particularly the Wildcats, is anticipated with enthusiasm as they aim to make a strong impact. The Kentucky Wildcats, deeply rooted in football history with a significant record, face a challenging schedule in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The team’s prospects depend on their performance against formidable opponents like Georgia and Alabama.

Despite CBS Sports’ slightly tempered projections, head coach Mark Stoops’ team is expected to surpass their previous season’s performance. While potential concerns exist around the running game and offensive line, the Wildcats competitive edge is bolstered by their quarterback and offensive coordinator collaboration, indicating their capability to overcome challenges and possibly clinch an SEC East title with strategic upsets.