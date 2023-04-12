Minister presented proposals for accountability of platforms at AGU event on democracy and disinformation

Minister Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), defended forms of regulation of platforms regarding user content in an event promoted by AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) on Tuesday (April 11, 2023).

Barroso considered as the “great challenge of this moment and of our generation” find a balance between measures aimed at defending democracy and protecting fundamental rights without “shake” freedom of expression. The magistrate inaugurated the course “Democracy and Combating Misinformation” promoted by AGU, in Brasilia.

For the minister, the accountability of networks has become a necessity in the world, considering, for example, the possibility of expanding posts through the algorithms of the platforms themselves.

Barroso cited 3 possibilities for this regulation: that of social networks having the duty to remove ex officio posts in the case of crimes “unequivocally” published, such as pedophilia or terrorism; deletion of content that violates someone’s rights, as soon as the victim notifies the platform; and the obligation to remove the post from the 1st court order, a measure currently in force in Brazil.

“Deliberate disinformation, hate speech and conspiracy theories undermine the 3 foundations of freedom of expression: they undermine democracy, undermine the pursuit of truth and violate the dignity of the human person, so that the same foundations that led to special treatment and favored by freedom of expression demand that social media be regulated“, he declared.

Recently, on March 28, the STF held a public hearing to discuss the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, which was attended by representatives of digital platforms. Two actions (REs 1037396 It is 1057258) in progress at the Supreme Court discuss the constitutionality of article 19 of the Marco (Law 12,965 of 2014).

Network regulation is discussed simultaneously by the AGU itself, which created a National Attorney for the Union for the Defense of Democracy (decree 11.328 of January 1, 2023, full here – 2 MB); and the Ministry of Justice. The new body of the AGU has not yet been regulated and a public consultation should be opened later this week, informed the Advocate General of the Union, Jorge Messias, this Tuesday.