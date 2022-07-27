For Charles Leclerc it may not be enough to win the next ten races still scheduled to be sure of becoming world champion in this 2022. To make Ferrari’s Monegasque climb even steeper there is also the awareness of being expected by at least one if not two races comeback due to the introduction of power units beyond those allowed by the regulation.

At the moment Leclerc has already introduced five power units, the two ‘extras’ in one fell swoop Canada where he started from the back of the grid and climbed up to fifth place. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, is perfectly ‘in the table’ in terms of use of the drive units given that in Baku in Azerbaijan he introduced the second power unit and still has one available to ‘spend’ in the remaining 10 races still on the calendar.

Although the situation is far from alarming Helmut Marko opened the possibility that both the Dutchman and Sergio Perez stumble into a comeback race from here to Abu Dhabi due to the use of a fourth power unit. “We will have to choose a circuit where it is easy to overtake”Marko said as reported by the newspaper motorsport-totalwords that therefore allow us to assume that in Red Bull they do not exclude the scenario in which Verstappen and Perez run in comeback on one of the next competition Sundays. A year ago Verstappen without the accident at the Copse where a practically new power unit was damaged in all probability would have respected the regulation at the level of three power units to be used in the season. Red Bull decided to make a comeback in Sochi in Russia, where Verstappen finished in second place behind Lewis Hamilton at the end of a crazy race marked by rain in the final.

“Anything can still happen – Marko added – the lead in the standings does not reflect the performance of the cars fighting for the championship. I believe that it takes 10 to 12 wins to be sure of winning the title“. Max Verstappen currently has seven wins in this 2022. Last year Marko as ‘accountant’ pointed out that three more wins in the season finale were needed to be sure of winning the title. Verstappen surprisingly won in the United States and then in Mexico. The third designated success, in Brazil, escaped a monstrous performance from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. The decisive victory then came in Abu Dhabi.