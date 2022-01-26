The great success of Drive to Survive, a docu-series produced by Netflix dedicated to the world of Formula 1, has inevitably pushed other sports or motor categories to imitate this format, which has contributed to the global popularity of the Circus. A phenomenon that has involved not only various film companies, but also other fields such as that of video games. In this case, Codemasters has in fact announced the release of a new title, from February 25 available in Italy from: Grid Legends. The latter, produced for the major consoles of the old and new generation, will in fact present a story that draws inspiration from ‘Braking Point’ – that is one of the game modes present in ‘F1 2021’ – but with a much more developed narrative structure that refers precisely to the Netflix docu-film.

Without going into the detail of the plot, the story unfolds through a particular technology of extended reality which combines real life actors with virtual environments. Specifically, the player will have the task of making their way inside the Seneca teamwhere your character arrives in the role of the rookie. The main objective, through the twelve total chapters of the story, is therefore to impress the top of the team by participating in different categories, clashing at the same time with the most fierce rivals. These battles, increasingly difficult and engaging, will increase the reputation of the pilot within the team, to establish himself at the top of the series present in the video game. Grid Legends, with more than 100 cars available to be used for competitions, is therefore a candidate as the evolution of Braking Point, as well as the transposition on console of the famous ‘Drive to Survive’.