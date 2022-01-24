Exactly one month separates us from the official release of GRID Legends and Electronics Arts invited us to take a closer look at the new racing game by Codemasters, which became the property of the American giant last year. Thanks to this acquisition, new resources have been put into the field, guaranteeing the studio the possibility of working on multiple projects at the same time.

Since the arrival of the new flagships from Sony and Microsoft, Codemasters has managed to carry on two important sagas of which it firmly holds the licenses, namely F1 and Dirt. Today, however, we find ourselves talking about another brand that has been dormant in recent years and that, under the protective wing of Electronic Arts, could return to a permanent basis to have fun on Playstation, Xbox and PC.

The last chapter of GRID, the evolution of the most well-known and dated TOCA, dates back to 2014 when the reference platforms were Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. Eight long years in which the racing genre has evolved and has seen appear on the market many other competitors looking to grab the scepter of the best car game.

Codemasters products, which have always been marked by arcade and fun, with the exception of course of F1, have carved out a substantial slice of the market, finding a general appreciation by lovers of four wheels. GRID Legends returns to the track with a different approach, trying something new compared to the classic racing title, and focusing on an element so far little developed in racing: an exciting story outside the cockpit.

Some timid approaches have already been seen in recent years, just think of the new F1 2022 mode by Codemasters itself, which has received much approval and hopes of seeing this project continue in the next chapters. In GRID Legend, the British team went much further, presenting a cinematic single-player campaign with footage of real actors.

The story setting resembles in all respects the Drive to Survive TV series on Netflix: same shots and narrative rhythms, swinging the tales of the champions to those of the newcomers. Obviously our story begins in the role of the rookie, the anonymous Driver 22 hired by a minor team in search of the success that never came.

We were able to get our hands on the first six chapters of Driven to Glory, a full-bodied story mode that will be the backbone of the new GRID, together with content such as multiplayer and editor of which we will be able to tell you more only in the review.

GRID Legends is poised to return to PC and consoles with a mix of old-school TV series and car racing.

What we have tested in the build at our disposal focuses exclusively on the single player sector, which offers a campaign structured in chapters with more than fair longevity. Each of them opens with a cinematic scene that introduces us to what will soon happen on the track, all shot with cutting-edge technologies also used on TV series of the caliber of The Mandalorian.

We are the second driver of the Seneca Racing team, a team that has never had much luck with the second guide and that sees its trophy cabinet empty. The cinematic clips help us learn more about our core team Marcus Ado, our partner Yume and the main contenders for the Grid World Championship title. Our task in the early stages of history is to take part in beginner events where we get noticed and snatch a contract with Seneca, getting a good position at the finish line.

Whatever the difficulty set at the start of the game, the first objectives turn out to be easily achievable, designed to remain consistent with the story conceived by Codemasters. And it is precisely at this juncture that a rigid cutscene setting shows the side of some weakness. Our placement in the race is absolutely irrelevant in history; even by winning all the races, no one will be surprised by our talent, breaking the sense of immersion that this artistic direction aims to achieve.

Pad in hand, however, the first impact putting the wheels on the track was very pleasant, a feeling that unfortunately did not last long. Car handling is very similar even when changing vehicle categories, ignoring in most cases variables such as weight and traction. In fact, in the GRID championship there is no linearity of events but a set of multiple categories to create diversity race after race, the result of which, however, is only a lot of confusion for the player.

As the second driver of Seneca Racing will you be able to meet the objectives of your team principal?

The only constant resides in circuit racing with a handful of laps available to complete the goal that varies from obtaining a certain positioning at the finish line to elimination events where you remain in the game for a certain amount of time.

By checking the settings and the various aspects that affect the performance on the track, we expected a lot but the many possibilities for customizing the set-up unfortunately do not find concrete confirmation. The most sore point, however, remains the weather, also scripted, which turned out to be a purely aesthetic variable on the asphalt and on the windshield without however affecting road holding in any way.

What we have seen so far, and we are a little sorry to see it, is a mini series with real actors where there seems to be more attention to the cinematics than to the game itself. The care with which each segment that anticipates a race was created and the performances of the actors are truly remarkable, despite the fact that it narrates the banal and unoriginal story of the new driver who, coming out of nowhere, manages to beat the competition.

Although taken for granted, these first episodes left us with a great desire to pursue the title, also aware of how presumably this story will eventually see us wearing the crown of champion of the GRID Championship. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same thing about what really should be the beating heart of the experience, a racing game that at the moment does not seem to resume the glories of its past.

Most read now



The tracks are well made and with many elements on the screen. However, they are only tracks on asphalt.

We are still in the preview phase and it is too early to be able to express ourselves in a concrete and definitive way but we must necessarily recognize how Codemasters has focused many more resources on the cinematic cut rather than balancing the performance on the track of the vehicle classes and the variety of tracks for the competitions in which we have been called to take part.

GRID Legends currently appears as a very dated racing game, re-emerged from a racing past that we left behind many years ago. At the same time, however, Codemasters has shown us that it is possible to instill new interesting ideas in this genre, albeit with a guided story very often inconsistent with what really happens on the track.

Therefore, all that remains is to wait for the last week of February to be able to enjoy the complete offer of GRID Legends and be able to express a more concrete opinion, hoping that the final version of the game can dispel our doubts and uncertainties about the success of this product.