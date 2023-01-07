GRID Legends has been announced surprise for Meta Quest 2and apparently the exit date is imminent: the driving game developed by Codemasters will be available on the stand-alone VR headset starting January 12th.

Welcomed by the international press with very mixed votes, GRID Legends offers atraditional racing experiencebut characterized by the solidity that generally characterizes the productions of the English team and this franchise in particular.

Also the package will not be reduced for its debut on Meta Quest 2: the game will be available with all its content and mechanics, including the single player story mode Driven to Glory, the editor for Race Creator events and multiplayer modes.

Clearly such completeness requires a lot of available space, in this case 31.1 GB, while the pre-order price on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro is only $26.99. The question remains whether we will soon see GRID Legends also on PC and PS5 viewers: it could be an excellent redemption opportunity for the racer.

