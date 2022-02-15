GRID Legends will be available from February 22 with a 10 hour free trial reserved for EA Play and / or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, who will thus be able to experience the driving experience of the Codemasters title and decide whether to purchase it.

Some time ago we tried GRID Legends, facing a traditional but solid racer, fun and with a narrative single player career of sure interest.

An element that will certainly be possible to try in a very thorough way thanks to this ten-hour demo, which should guarantee access to all the contents of the game and therefore also to the interesting editor for creating events.

“GRID Legends allows you to live a breathtaking driving experience: get ready to participate in exciting motor racing competitions all over the world”, reads the official synopsis.

“Create the motorsport events of your dreams, compete in multiplayer races, get involved in an exciting story mode and experience firsthand the thrills that only the wildest racing can deliver.”

“Shop around for positions, make the most of the potential of legendary cars, reach adrenaline-pumping speeds, push your virtual counterpart to the limit and beat your friends … over and over again!”