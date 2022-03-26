The Italian development studio Painful Gamescurrently working on Raw Twoannounced via Facebook that YouTube has censored his official account, permanently deleting it.

All game videos, including the GrezzoDue trailers, have been lost.

Our people, however, did not lose heart and opened another account called … Fair Gamesin which for now only a video of the developers playing a modded version of Sifu is visible.

Let’s read the noble message with which Giochi Penosi tried to explain the situation:

The banner of Giochi Penosi

We knew we had the feds hot on our heels.

Last night we were working on our new football game when all of a sudden some heavily armed SWATs came down the chimney and started shooting. While the glass splashed and the bullets whistled (damn bullets! They knew they’re our only weak point!) We managed to take refuge behind the cooking pots like on Jurassic Park ™.

Unfortunately our Youtube account didn’t make it, it was brutally murdered. So, without even saying shit, sending us an email, a wank of nothing, all of our videos (including those of my eighteenth) have been lost like tears in the rain.

Anyone who knows us knows that in addition to the bullshit that pervades us, we have always put a lot of care into everything we do. We have never harassed, threatened or harassed anyone on the Internet. Live only!

Since you can not say shit, never again, we live in a dystopia of shit that came out of a Rai fiction full of balls, it is possible that we will not last longer anywhere. If you want to stay in touch with us before the inevitable, follow us on Twitch (where we will be much more active and will last very little) and on our new Youtube channel

https://www.twitch.tv/giochipenosis

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY22qJ1Klz960ZeENDpRIA

Ah and anyway with the fuck that we will give up obviously! indeed, we will take advantage of this to get new ideas to poke more and more those who deserve it and we will treasure the good times gone, continuing to create what the fuck we like, how the fuck we think!

Thanks to everyone for the support, we were happy that our videos have made you laugh over the years!

What to add? Blessed are they who can write so many bad words.