The available version is 0.9.5, but it is still considered definitive, net of bug fixes and further future developments. Moreover, in a file attached to the game it is explicitly said: “there are 3 of us assholes working on GREZZODUE 2 and we haven't had the opportunity to test it properly because we haven't had time and we take drugs. If the game were to start running shit between one map and another, restart it, restart the PC too, throw it out the window and then set it on fire, as punishment for reaching planned obsolescence too soon, which will happen to you too.” These are valuable tips, there's little to add. There is also a launch trailer if you are interested:

Just in time for Christmas, Italian development studio Giochi Penosi has released the final version Of Grezzodue 2 which is possible download for free from itch.io or the official website. In short, if you want to spend the Christmas holidays massacring TV characters, popes and dinosaurs, now you know how.

The trailer

As you can see, Grezzodue 2 is a decidedly violent first-person shooter. The trailer has the song Astonishing Panorama Of The Endtimes by as its background Marilyn Manson in live version, which fits perfectly with the game style, decidedly over the top.

In the video you see different scenarios and enemies. Of course there's also lots and lots of blood, as well as the fresco of a man with a giant phallus that never hurts (they should put one in all games).

There official page on itch.io talks about ten playable levels plus a secret one, four free roam levels to explore, based on the city of Perugia, the return of random levels, a lot of content based on Italian pop culture (everyone dies, don't worry), photorealistic graphics, of branches and blasphemous enemies and of much, much more. There is also a Jesus armed with a gun on a bicycle, so to speak.

Naturally you will have understood that it is not a title for sensitive people, given that between violence and politically incorrect choices it can prove decidedly disturbing in some parts.

Having said that, the download is 2GB and it is almost shocking to know that it is a total conversion of DOOM 2, it distorts the original title so much.