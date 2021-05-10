What fans have been waiting so long for has finally come true. The Hollywood reporter (THR) announced that Ellen Pompeo and several iconic members of the drama have renewed their contracts.

ABC announced that Grey’s Anatomy will air its 18th season, after the star and executive producer Ellen pompeoAfter prolonged negotiations, he will sign a new and substantial agreement to continue in the series.

The original cast members, Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard), have also closed new deals to be present in this new cycle. The specialized portal mentions that the spin off, Station 19, will also develop its fifth season.

While the financial terms of Ellen Pompeo’s new deal have not been shared, sources at The Hollywood Reporter mention that the interpreter behind Meredith Gray got another pay raise. Wilson and Pickens also modified the terms of their contracts.

An end that will not be the final

Last March, showrunner Krista Vernoff, who also closed a new deal with ABC, told THR that she was “planning a season 17 with an ending that could work to bring a definitive closure to Grey’s anatomy.”

But he also indicated that the cycle has seen COVID-19 as its greatest enemy, since the premiere of the series had to be rescheduled in 2020 and the recordings were stopped for several months, so Vernoff added “it was not the scenario ideal to give a closing to the medical drama ”.

In season 17 of Grey’s anatomy, currently on air, the fiction has said goodbye to several members of the cast who were for several years at the Gray Sloan Memorial. Giacomo Gianniotti and Jesse Williams are two of them.