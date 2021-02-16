The COVID-19 pandemic thinned the air of Grey’s Anatomy medical melodrama. With that inevitable axis its 17th season premiered, on February 9 at 22 (by Sony, and a day later by Flow Cablevisión). On Tuesday the 16th, in the second brand new episode, “The Center Won’t Hold It”, what will Dr. Meredith Gray do to avoid the worst ending? And the successful fiction also intersects concerns with reality. What is it like for Ellen Pompeo to be in that skin in these tragic days? Does the actress palpitate the slow goodbye of Meredith Gray?

In the renowned series of Shonda rimes, which also has a profuse contract with Netflix (with Bridgerton at the forefront of its predicted successes), the arduous days to fight the coronavirus became suffocating at the Gray Sloan Memorial in Seattle. Doctors and patients elevate their violent anxieties and therapy leader Meredith Gray (Pompeo) manages to evade her anguish by dreaming of other healing airs: a beach, a memory, a clear future. Vaccines are not yet available for everyone; love affairs are suspended due to hospital tension and medical coverage becomes more expensive as infections rise.

How many shades of Gray can a character resist? How many cases inspired by the global local drama could your performer endure without exhausting himself? A goodbye heartbeat, for Ellen Pompeo, had arrived on Saturday the 6th. “Our bond was on another level. It was a blessing. With a broken heart I will remember the good times, “he vowed on his official Instagram account. He was not referring (directly) to Grey’s AnatomyBut his poodle Valentino, who died that day at 16 years old after fighting a serious illness for six months.

Ellen Pompeo grieves over the loss of her poodle Valentino.

Right in the transition between the 16th season and the current one, that launched in the United States two months ago, on November 12, 2020, before an audience of 5.93 million people: lowest starting index in the history of Grey’s Anatomy (of the ABC chain, and whose first season, in 2005, was seen by 16 million). In North America, on November 19, the third episode, “My Happy Ending,” rose to 5.95 million, which will arrive here only on February 23, always by Sony (and later by Flow). But Pompeo is aware that nothing is as it was – inside and outside the series. And not just because of the pandemic.

“Life is so much loss and so much pain … But it is a package. There is no joy without pain. Meredith helped me more times than I could have imagined. Grateful for love, “Pompeo pointed out on Instagram, alluding not only to the death of Valentino, gray-haired (gray), but to a phrase he will pronounce in the next episodes of the 17th season. Amid his (fictional) frustrations seeing his attempts to keep things the way they are – without excessive casualties – turn unsuccessful at the Gray Sloan Memorial. But the pandemic, like the disappointment over the years spent in the hospital, cannot be ignored.

What are these visions on the beach where her late husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), reappears, represent (for Meredith Gray and also for her interpreter)? What caused this mental dream? “I miss you” will be heard in that scene, which is not a spoiler, since it had more than a million views from the series’ official account on Instagram. And it may even appear again in future episodes of this 17th season, which, many believe, could be the last of Rhimes and ABC’s production. Something not confirmed yet, of course.

On Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

But many diehard fans of Grey’s AnatomyAs well as the esotericists who swarm through social networks, they saw in that imaginary reunion between the character of Pompeo and that of Dempsey not only a metaphor for the power of love beyond diseases, artificial respirators and pandemics. There they interpreted a design about irremediable distances. Others directly speculate with so-called knock-offs for fiction to raise its rating.

“What do you think about your return to the team Grey’s Anatomy? ”Asked Dempsey the web Entertainment Tonight Canada, and that one smiled without shame. “Will there be a renewal for an 18th season?” The website also inquired. Dempsey’s reply had a double effect: it generated expectation, also fear, and increased the comments on the networks: “Umm … It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks.”

Suspicions escalate like unknowns about the fate of Grey’s Anatomy. Almost nobody dares to say in public that this saga of brilliant, neurotic doctors, suffered – and also quite hurtful for their repeated mistakes- It could last without its star actress: Pompeo is not just the lead, but the face and soul of the hospital in SeattleDespite the thickness of its actresses and supporting actors, the dramatic tension manages with studied caliber when Meredith Gray leaves several scenes on camera. As the pandemic events of this new season seem to mark.

In civilian clothes. Ellen Pompeo. Could the series continue without her? Photo EFE.

But, in private, the calculations and redefinitions of contracts are not closed: at least until there is nothing to do. Will there be life without shadows, for Gray, in the post-pandemic?

Many hope to see filmed, in the coming twists and turns of the drama, the vaccination campaign in Seattle. It would be the closing of a perfect circle for this 17th season, which, due to filming and production times under current protocols, began long before the massive plan faced by the Joe Biden government. The titles of the fourth, fifth and sixth episodes of Grey’s Anatomy they anticipate that tragedy will not be the only engine: “You will never walk alone”, “Fight against power” and “There is no time for despair”.

It is also known that there is already life planned for Pompeo beyond the Gray Sloan Memorial, which does not imply thinking (yet) that she wants to leave the Seattle offices forever. The star will executive produce an adaptation of the book trilogy. Paradise, by the romantic author Elin Hilderbrand (also for ABC, no less). And he will do it with co-producer Laura Holstein and with brothers Andre and Maria Jacquemetton, who wrote several scripts for Mad men and here they will be in charge of the narrative adaptation for TV.

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey. Or Dr. Meredith Gray her late husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd

In this new chance with ABC, Pompeo will play Irene Steele, who discovers in Iowa City, after becoming a widow, that her husband had lived a double life in the Caribbean of Saint John, in the Virgin Islands. There he will continue uncovering the dead man’s secrets, as the three books of the Hilderbrand saga mark: Winter in paradise (2018), What Happens in Paradise Y Troubles in Paradise (both from 2020).

“The queen of summer beach readings”: that’s how she defined The New York Post Hilderbrand, the same age as Pompeo: 51 years old. The title of the future new success of the actress-producer will be Winter in paradise, as the first novel of the trilogy (and the 24th of the 28 that Hilderbrand published, since 2000, with 10 million total sales).

Of course, Pompeo doesn’t just rely on numbers. Believe in the revelations that accompany the beach fictions of the writer, with intriguing twists and mysteries in the maturity of her next character, and her desired Caribbean course, sustained by the fame of Grey’s Anatomy. It remains to be seen if time and stress allow Pompeo to be on both sides at the same time, past the 17th season.

On the day after the battle against the coronavirus, there in rainy Seattle, and, much further south, solving intrigues, with burned skin, on the crystalline and salty sands of Saint John’s Island.

WD