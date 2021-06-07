Grey’s Anatomy became one of the most beloved and acclaimed television shows by fans of the drama. It is a fact. Given the performance of the series, the story became an unstoppable list of installments that sweep the popularity levels. Thus, its story is told in an intriguing and extensive -for now- 17 seasons.

One of the most endearing and remembered characters is Christina Yang. However, after 10 deliveries, Sandra Oh (Yang in fiction) announced her retirement from the series. The event devastated a whole legion of fans. However, the character returned in season 17 to give us a new dose of hope, which fades again.

According to the specialized portal Screen Rant, episode seventeen Not only was it the end of the seventeenth installment, it was also the end of the Christina Yang story.

Spoilers alert. Following the events of season 17, Those sporadic text messages might be the most we could see from Cristina. Especially when Dr. Chang did not appear when things took a dramatic turn for Meredith, who almost died after her dangerous contagion of COVID-19. It didn’t even appear to him while he was in a coma.

A message exchange between the two characters can be seen in the season 17 finale, but the fact that even this situation did not lead to an appearance by Cristina would bode ill for those hoping for an eventual return.

This is in addition to the disinterest shown by the Sandra Oh, who has repeatedly made clear her intentions to disengage from the role that earned her five Grammy Award nominations. “I quit that show, my God. So in my mind, it no longer exists. But for many people, it is still very much alive. And although I understand it and I love it, I have moved onOh, herself declared some time ago on the LA Times podcast Asian enough.

When does Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere?

There is still no announcement in between. Nevertheless, the specialized media suggest that the first episodes of the next season would be arriving at the end of this year or the beginning of the next, at least for the United States.