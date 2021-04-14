Grey’s anatomy’s fate is one of the most uncertain on international television. No information on Ellen Pompeo’s contract renewal, protagonist of the drama, more than one wonders what will happen to the show.

The one who spoke about its continuity was Giacomo Gianniotti, actor who played the popular Andrew DeLuca. He gave his point of view on the series and his extensive career on TV.

In conversation with the Digital Spy portal, the interpreter made it clear that “there is still life in Grey’s anatomy”, despite the uncertainty surrounding production.

“You wonder if there’s still life on a show after maybe six or seven years, but for a show that’s in its seventeenth installment, I think that stage is over. The producers have created a model and a formula to make it last much longer ”, he commented.

Also, he highlighted that Grey’s anatomy has the vision of using cases and events of world interest within its chapters, such as what has happened recently in season 17, where Shonda Rimes and Krista Vernoff included the coronavirus pandemic.

“Grey’s has always highlighted current issues and those that need international attention. Therefore, there will never be a shortage of stories to talk about, ”he shared.

Finally, he indicated that the decision to continue the medical drama continues to rest only with Rimes, Vernoff, ABC and Ellen Pompeo. “The network must decide if it really wants to continue with the show or give space for a new program,” he added.

Grey’s anatomy: lead actor renewal

In August 2020, Deadline disclosed that three front-line cast members had renewed for three years with ABC. Among them are: Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Teddy Altman).

Pompeo, face of Grey’s anatomy and producer of spin-off Station 19, has a deal only until 2021.