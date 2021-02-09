Grey’s anatomy season 17 It is one of the most anticipated by followers of Latin America. The show premiered its last installment on November 12, 2020 in the United States through ABC, and now it will return with new surprises.

Two months later, Peruvian and Latin American fans will finally be able to see what will happen to Meredith Gray in this new cycle.

What will happen in season 17 of Grey’s anatomy?

The official synopsis for Season 17 tells us the following: “Amelia and Link’s baby has been born and with Owen’s discovery in the previous season, the Gray Sloan doctors change forever and together with them, the way they they have to treat and cure patients ”.

For viewers, this is a special cycle, especially since Grey’s anatomy will include in its story the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, which will play an important role in the medical drama. Meredith and the rest of the doctors will have to face this pandemic.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Trailer

When and how to watch Grey’s anatomy season 17 in Latin America?

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will be available from February 9, 2021 via Sony Channel, service available in the different cable packages in the Latin market.

Grey’s anatomy Photo Date: Sony Channel

Schedule to see Grey’s anatomy in Peru and Latin America

Peru 8.00 pm

Mexico 8.00 pm

Colombia 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Argentina 10.00 pm

Chile 11.00 pm

How to save a life: Grey’s anatomy book will reveal secrets of the series

Grey’s Anatomy returns to the recordings. Credit: Composition

To the joy of fans, Entertainment Weekly revealed that these previously unreleased passages will be revealed in the book. How to save a life, written by Lynette Rice, general editor of the same specialized magazine. The launch is scheduled for next September 21, 2021.

According to EW, the book covers the beginnings of the drama, from Shonda Rhimes’ first screenplay to its polarized relationships, heartbreaking games and guest stars. A compilation of fascinating situations and a must-see drama for fans of the series.