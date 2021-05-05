The second part of the Grey’s anatomy season 17 It is one of the most anticipated by the public that follows the show. The series premiered its last installment on November 12, 2020 in the United States through ABC.

After months of waiting, the fiction resumed its content from chapter 7. However, Grey’s Anatomy will have a one-week hiatus for the release of episode 14.

Grey’s Anatomy 17×14 – Release Date

According to the new advance shared by the ABC television network, the new installment of the program will premiere on May 6, 2021 at 9:00 pm in the United States.

Where to watch Grey’s anatomy season 17?

The series will be available through the ABC television network for the public of USA. In the case of Peru and some Latin American countries, the program will arrive at Sony with a slight delay, due to the fact that chapter 12 will be broadcast starting at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Grey’s anatomy 17×14 – trailer

What will happen in season 17 of Grey’s anatomy?

The program will show cases about the COVID-19 pandemic and it will reflect the care that doctors have had in real life so as not to infect their relatives.

In addition, Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of the program, assured that the romance between the medical staff will not be left aside, so fans can expect to see more about the relationship of the protagonists.

Through Instagram, the official account published a video with the actors gathered and waiting for the long-awaited episode. Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd were among those who shared their excitement with fans.

Grey’s anatomy – cast and characters

Ellen pompeo – Meredith Gray

Chandra Wilson – Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. – Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd – Owen Hunt

Jesse Williams – Jackson Avery

Caterina Scorsone – Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson.