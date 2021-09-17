The famous American actor, made famous by one of the most loved and followed TV series of all time, was literally unbearable at work. His particularly steamy character made life on set unlivable, so much so that many of his colleagues had to deal with post-traumatic stress. What happened?

Patrick Dempsey it’s not exactly how we imagine it. One of the most loved faces of Grey’s Anatomy, who became famous thanks to this TV series, would actually be a particularly irascible and controversial person. To reveal some behind the scenes was the writer Lynette Rice with his book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.

Patrick Dempsey unbearable on the set

Read also: Big Brother Vip: Patrick is a new father?

According to the latest rumors, Patrick Dempsey he wouldn’t be exactly the colleague everyone dreams of having; the American actor would in fact have a very difficult, polemical and often grumpy character.

On the recent book written by Lynette Ryce which speaks of one of the most popular series by the public we read:

“Many cast members have suffered from post traumatic stress because of her ..”

In short, it seems that Patrick is a decidedly unbearable person so much so that, always second Lynette, the actor had come several times to threaten to shut down the production of the series.

His arrogant, capricious and conceited attitude had often led him to argue with the creator of the series Shonda Rhimes and with one of his historical colleagues, Ellen Pompe or the one who plays the wife Meredith Gray.

The drastic decision of the production

Also in the famous book by Lynette, the same former executive producer of the series, James D. Parriott, he wanted to comment on the terrible air and the difficult climate that Patrick created behind the scenes:

“Patrick in the production from the beginning has immediately become one of the most loved and influential characters, his natural charm has made him immediately appreciated by everyone and his impact on the set has grown episode after episode. Shonda Rhimes immediately said that he was the perfect man ”.

Aware and strong of this, Patrick used his notoriety to terrorize the set so much that some of the cast members were affected even after the actor was given the slapstick by staging the death of the character he played, the doctor Christopher Sheperd.

For the production it was not at all easy to get rid of Dempsey but a necessary and necessary act to restore serenity to the set.

It might interest you: GF Vip strategies: Valeria Marini swears allegiance to Patrick and Denver