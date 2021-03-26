After a season full of familiar faces, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 brings back one of the most fan-requested characters. Trailer of chapter 10 confirmed his return to fiction.

The promo for next week’s episode revealed that Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) is the new guest who will join Meredith on the beach , a scenario that acts like a limbo while still in a coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

After the issuance of the images, the name of Lexie remained among the most commented on Twitter worldwide during the night of last Thursday, March 25.

Leigh first joined Grey’s Anatomy at the end of season three as a new intern. His story involved a romantic relationship with Mark sloan, character played by Eric Dane. Their work culminated when they both died in a plane crash at the end of Season 8. Following this event, Seattle Grace Mercy West was renamed Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in their honor.

At the moment, it has not been reported if Dane will also gather the sisters on the beach. Fans do not close this possibility, especially after what was said by the showrunner of the series Krista Vernoff to Deadline earlier this month. “I would say that you are very likely to see other people on the beach next to Mer,” he said.

Release date of Grey’s Anatomy 17×10

Episode 10 of season 17 of Grey’s anatomy is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 9:00 pm in the United States.