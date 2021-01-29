After several years away from Grey’s anatomy, Katherine Heigl finally spoke about the series that brought her to fame. While fans are looking forward to her return, the actress has a different take on it.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actress not only talked about her relationship with fiction, but about the fate of Alex, a character played by Justin chambers.

When the actor resigned from Grey’s anatomy, more than one fan wanted to know how his future would be resolved in the plot. As it turned out, Alex finally left Jo to go with Izzie.

In the episode of March 5, 2020, viewers were surprised to learn that Alex left Seattle to reunite with his old partner, Izzie , who was raising her two twins on a farm in Kansas. That time, the doctor shared a series of letters to his wife, Jo, and his closest friends, including Meredith, and confessed that he had reconnected with his ex-girlfriend after years.

Heigl, who has been promoting her upcoming Netflix drama Firefly lane, admitted to ET that she has not seen the episode, but after being informed about what happened, she said the following: “Was he not with someone? Listen, isn’t this an idiotic move? “said the actress.

On whether he will ever return to Grays anatomy, Katherine Heigl did not give a positive response, so he moved away from the group of actors who did resume their roles. “I am very focused on my jobs and my career now. I would never say never, but it is not likely to happen. Sorry, ”he said.