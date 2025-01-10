The film industry is not going through a good time. He was still recovering from the break after the Hollywood screenwriters’ strike when on January 7, several neighborhoods in Los Angeles began to catch fire, evacuating more than 85,000 affected people. The fire continues to spread and FilmLA, the filming permitting agency in Los Angeles, has confirmed in a statement that “personnel resources normally available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency.” . In addition, they affirm that the Los Angeles County Fire Department has given specific instructions to withdraw all permits granted for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and the unincorporated area of ​​Pasadena. Thus, the recordings of all the series that were being produced in the city of Los Angeles have been paralyzed.

Thus, the different production companies have recognized that their productions have been paralyzed. For its part, NBCUniversal stated that production of ‘Hacks’, ‘Loot’, ‘Ted’, ‘Suits: LA’ and ‘Happy’s Place’ with Reba McEntire has been suspended, as reported by Variety.

However, no film is affected, since all of the production company’s feature films are shot outside of Los Angeles. On the other hand, Amazon has postponed the restart of production on the second season of ‘Fallout’, which was being filmed in the Santa Clarita area. It has been provisionally rescheduled for Friday.







NBCUniversal and Amazon are not the only entities that have paralyzed their activity in Los Angeles. CBS studios closed ‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Origins’, ‘After Midnight’, ‘Poppa’s House’, ‘The Neighborhood’ and recordings of ‘After Midnight’, hosted by Taylor Tomlinson.









On Disney-20th, production on ‘Doctor Odyssey’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ was stopped. The Warner Bros studios in Burbank, meanwhile, were also closed due to the proximity of the fires, affecting ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘All-American’ and ‘The Pitt’, as well as ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ and Leanne Morgan’s project, which were in the reading and rehearsal phase. In addition, numerous premieres and events in Los Angeles have been postponed or canceled, such as the premieres of ‘Unstoppable’ and ‘The Wolf Man’, the AFI Awards Luncheon, the BAFTA Tea and the Critics Choice Awards.