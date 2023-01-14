Everything has its end. With the passing of the months, what the fans of “Grey’s anatomy” did not want to see is yet to come. As advertised, ellen pompeowho gives life to Meredith Gray, he will say goodbye to the medical series to dedicate himself to other activities. Without a doubt, this is one of the most striking outings on television in recent years, since the actress has been at the forefront of the story since it began in 2005.

Part 2 of season 19 of “Grey’s anatomy” will premiere next Thursday, February 23 and, with its new trailer, anticipates the emotional farewell to its emblematic character.

Why is Ellen Pompeo leaving “Grey’s Anatomy”?

The actress is one step away from joining the ranks of her peers who left the series. Among them are: TR Knight (George O’Malley), Katherine Heigl (Izzie Stevens), Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd), Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang) and Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke).

And, as happened with other outings, the actress’s decision has also been commented. Months ago, Variety shared that Ellen Pompeo signed on to star in and produce a series on Hulu. With this commitment, she decided to renew with “Grey’s Anatomy”, but with the condition of reducing her appearance in season 19 to only eight episodes. After this, she would leave the plot, but would remain as a producer behind the scenes.

Ellen Pompeo has become one of the highest-paid actresses on American television. Photo: ABC

What happened in season 19 with Meredith in “Grey’s anatomy”?

In the early chapters, Meredith was helping her daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) with her panic attacks. On a trip to Massachusetts, she asked her mother if she could attend a school for gifted boys in Boston. Without giving him any further response, days later Meredith received a job offer from Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams)who moved to said city.

While he was hesitating about what to answer, he was also offered to study the cure for Alzheimer’s, a disease with which he saw his mother die. Thanks to the new trailer, we know that he will agree to travel with his daughter. What will his farewell from Grey’s Sloan Memorial be like? We will have the answer on February 23.