The second part of season 17 of Grey’s anatomy is one of the most desired by fans of the franchise. The show premiered its last installment on November 12, 2020 in the United States through ABC.

After a long wait, the program resumed its content from chapter 7. Next, we mention the release date, characters, trailer and how to see the launch of the episode 8.

When is Grey’s anatomy 17×08 coming?

Grey’s anatomy season 17 episode 8 is named It’s all too much and is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9.00 pm in United States.

How to watch Grey’s anatomy season 17?

The series will be available through the ABC television network for the public of U.S. In the case of Peru and some Latin American countries, the program will arrive on Sony with a slight delay due to the fact that chapter 6 will be broadcast starting at 8.00 pm (Peruvian time).

What will happen in season 17 of Grey’s anatomy?

The program will show cases about the COVID-19 pandemic and it will reflect the care that doctors have had in real life so as not to infect their relatives.

In addition, Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of the program, assured that the romance between the medical staff will not be left aside, so fans can expect to see more about the relationship of the protagonists.

Grey’s anatomy 17×08 – trailer

Grey’s anatomy characters and actors

Ellen pompeo – Meredith Gray

Chandra Wilson – Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. – Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd – Owen Hunt

Jesse Williams – Jackson Avery

Caterina Scorsone – Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson.

Grey’s anatomy – official synopsis

The Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital is the setting in which the lives of five young people unfold who, after graduating in medicine, begin a tough period of trials. The series has been defined as a mix between ER and Sex and the City due to its interest in love affairs and medical cases.