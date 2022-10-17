American screenwriter Shonda Rhimes bought a huge mansion in Connecticut

American screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, who created the TV series Grey’s Anatomy, bought a huge mansion in the US state of Connecticut. She paid more than $15 million for the object, reports new york post.

The screenwriter’s new home is located in Westport. Rhimes gave $15.17 million (more than 937 million rubles) for it. The mega-mansion was sold to the creator of the series by the Bernsteins, who are the founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company.

The house with 11 bedrooms is located on a plot of three hectares. There is a basketball court, a bowling alley, a home theater, a swimming pool and a spacious yard covered with a lawn. One of the features of the house is a special pizza oven. A source with knowledge of the acquisition of the screenwriter said that housing in this city is expensive regardless of the area.

In January, Rhimes sold her home in Los Angeles’ upmarket Hancock Park neighborhood. The buyer was a major property owner Asher Handler. He paid $ 21 million for the object (at that time more than 1.6 billion rubles).