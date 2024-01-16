'Grey's Anatomy' is a television series that has withstood the passage of time and constant changes, which is why it has remained one of the most popular among the audience. Created by Shonda Rimes, it premiered in 2005 and has achieved continued success throughout its 19 seasons.

With 400 episodes, this series has become the longest-running medical drama in television history. With this impressive history, the cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' met at the 75th edition of the 2024 Emmy Awards and starred in one of the most epic moments of the night.

How was the reunion of the Grey's Anatomy cast at the 2024 Emmys?

In the history of the Emmy Awards, the series 'Grey's Anatomy' accumulated a total of 39 nominations. The original cast, consisting of Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, James Pickens and Katherine Heigl, reunited and took the stage to reminisce about the good times of the series.

“When the first episode came out in 2005, I'm not sure the director thought she would make a series that would leave its mark. 400 episodes and counting,” shared the series' protagonist, Pompeo, known for her character Meredith Grey.

Likewise, actor James Pickens thanked all the followers who have remained faithful to the medical drama for almost 20 years. “There have been changes over the years, but the constants have been the fans; they have accompanied us in accidents,” he said.

When will 'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 premiere?

The cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' revealed that season 20 of the series will premiere soon and will establish itself as the longest-running medical drama in television history.

“We are the medical drama that has been on television the longest. “It wouldn't be possible without all of you.”. After their words, they presented the award for best miniseries, which 'Blackbird' finally won.

Meredith Grey, star of Grey's Anatomy. Photo: ABC

On social media, loyal followers of the series were shocked to see their favorite characters reunited again, such as Miranda Bailey, Alex Karev, Meredith Grey, Izzie Stevens and Richard Webber.

#Grey39s #Anatomy #cast #reunites #Emmys #sensation #networks #quotI39m #cryingquot