To the joy of fans, the premiere of Grey’s anatomy season 18 is practically around the corner, and the return of some of the endearing characters is imminent, which is why it is rumored that we would be very close to the end of the iconic ABC medical drama.

For now, the chain has launched the Official trailer of the new crossover between the hit show starring Ellen Pompeo and its spinoff series, Station 19 . In addition, they have given a specific release date: September 30. With this, the respective deliveries of each program will also begin on the same day.

After overcoming COVID-19 in the seventeenth edition, Dr. Gray finds herself at a crossroads in her life. “You have survived the unthinkable What are you going to do, Meredith?”The ghost of her late mother, Dr. Ellis Gray, asks her daughter. Likewise, the official clip features Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) heading down the aisle, before a life-and-death situation sends them to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in the back of an ambulance.

“The biggest cliffhangers of the last season will be answered, And someone from Meredith’s past comes back”Says a voice-over at the end of the audiovisual material while Grey’s face shows a gesture of astonishment.

The seventeenth installment left many questions to be resolved and loose ends to be tied up. Photo: composition / ABC

Which characters will return to Grey’s anatomy season 18?

On previous occasions, the protagonist’s dreams have allowed the return of some of the favorite roles of the faithful fans, such as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), George O’Malley (TR Knight), Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh), and Mark. Sloan (Eric Dane). However, specialized media have confirmed that this resource would not be especially necessary for all the roles that will be back in the plot.

In that regard, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) and Ellis Gray (Kate Burton) are known to be the nostalgic reintegrations.