Grey’s Anatomy is the most successful medical drama on television. In its 17 seasons, many faces passed through the halls of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, but few left as much of a mark as Dr. Derek Shepherd, interpreted in fiction by Patrick Dempsey.

What several fans of the show are unaware of is that the actor was not the first choice to bring the beloved doctor to life. Actually, Rob lowe He had the opportunity to star in the series but declined the offer because it was not part of his plans for his career.

In conversation with Variety, the actor spoke about the time he rejected the proposal and opted for Dr. Vegas, a fiction that only lasted one season of which three episodes did not get to air. “This is what longevity, experience and recovery give you. There are no accidents. Any decision you come to, if you face it from the right perspective, is never wrong, “he explained.

“I in that role [como Dr. Derek Shepherd] it wouldn’t have been as interesting as Dempsey. If it had been me, the fans wouldn’t have called me ‘McDreamy’, they would have called me Rob Lowe, “he declared. He added: “If I had done Grey’s Anatomy, I couldn’t have been at Parks and recreation. That’s enough for me, “he concluded.

Rob Lowe was born in 1964 in Charlottesville, Virginia (United States). He rose to fame in 1983 after his participation in the film The Outcasts, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. He also participated in St. Elmo’s fire, Wayne’s world, and Youngblood.